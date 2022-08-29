LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Family announced Monday that more than 20 United Way organizations, a few of which are in the Texas Panhandle area, will receive funds through its Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, which took place Sunday and Monday.

According to a news release, the United Family presented 27 of the organizations with checks, totaling $500,000, which will help these nonprofit organizations located throughout Texas and New Mexico. The tournament is named after Jacky Pierce, the longtime produce director for United Supermarkets.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be an iconic event for our company and its mission of making a positive impact,” Sidney Hopper, the president of the United Family, said in the release. “The United Way and partner organizations do a fantastic job of helping those in need across our communities. We know these funds will have a huge impact on the thousands of families they serve.”

Local beneficiaries in the tournament include:

United Way Amarillo & Canyon;

Hutchinson County United Way

Lubbock Area United Way

United Way of Moore County;

United Way of Eastern New Mexico;

Ochiltree United Way;

Pampa United Way;

Plainview United Way.

“At the end of the day, this tournament would not be the same without the incredible relationships with our vendor partners,” Hopper said in the release. “It not only supports an awesome cause but also allows relationships to grow with like-minded companies focused on helping their communities. That`s why this means so much to us.”

Since the tournament’s start in the 1990s, the tournament has raised more than $5,500,000 for nonprofits across Texas and New Mexico, the release said.