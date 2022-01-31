AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the board of directors for the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, Susan Gilmore will serve as its transitional leader beginning Feb. 1 while the search continues for a new executive director.

As described by the organization, Gilmore served as executive director for the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon from 1989 to 1998 before leaving to become vice president of membership for United Way Worldwide. Her career continued with the United Way and later FamilyWize, and in retirement, Gilmore also took interim positions with other nonprofits including her engagement previously at the United Way of Midland, Texas.

The organization said that Gilmore, “will conduct a thorough organizational assessment,” and assist with the search for a permanent executive director using tools and resources via Third Sector Company.

“We are excited to have Susan provide fresh eyes and an incredible amount of expertise to help us find our next executive director, celebrate what we are doing well and identify areas where we can improve,” said Board President Joseph Peterson, “She has deep roots in Amarillo, having raised her family here.”

The organization said that this comes after the board decided to “move the organization in a different direction” in November, and accepted the resignation of former executive director Katie Noffsker.

“On behalf of the board, I extend our respect and appreciation to Katie for her years of loyal and dedicated service to the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon,” said Peterson, “We wish her well and know that she will make significant contributions in her future endeavors.”

The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon described itself as having operated since 1924 to work to support social service program providers in their efforts to assist Potter and Randall Counties. With its signature tagline of “Live United,” the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon said it calls for all community members to work toward “improving outcomes in the areas of education, health, income stability, and basic needs.”