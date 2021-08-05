Local Texas leaders speak out about Second Special Session

WACO, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a new Special Session of the Texas Legislature Thursday – which is set to start Saturday.

The Second Session will put more pressure on the Democrats who fled to Washington last month – making it impossible to vote on the Texas Election Bill or pass any new laws.

Local State Representative “Doc” Anderson says all the agenda topics are important and worth negotiating and resolving, instead of running from. He says since they have been at the Capitol, and people in the general public have become upset by how things are unfolding.

“I certainly applaud the governor for doing his job and putting it forward,” Anderson said. “We would expect that our Democratic colleagues would realize that, and as do we. And deal with these things going forward here.”

Anderson says he hopes everyone can get back to focusing on Texas and the districts to help solve the problems for the good for all Texans.