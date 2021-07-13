Local Texas A&M Forest Service using resources to assist with wildfire season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local Panhandle resources from the Texas A&M Forest Service and the National Park Service are using their resources to assist other states this wildfire season, according to Texas A&M Forest Service’s Incident Response Dept.

To date, resources have been used for the following states:

  • Florida
  • New Mexico
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Alaska
  • Montana
  • South Dakota
  • Colorado
  • Oregon
  • Wyoming
  • Idaho

The Texas A&M Services explained that local staffing is fully available to “meet the demands of emergency response.” Additionally, the organization stated,” As conditions in the Panhandle bring increased moisture to the region, now is the time for us to give back to those that have assisted us.”

List of Fires that local region staff are located include:

  • California: Juniper Fire and local initial attack
  • Montana: West Lolo Complex 

