Local tattoo shops put new guidelines to keep clients safe from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As businesses reopened and put new guidelines in to help keep customers and staff safe from COVID-19, tattoo shops had to come up with new ways to deal with clients as well.

Many local tattoo shops have put guidelines in to keep clients and artists safe including, Electric Baboon Tattoo.

“We check your temperature at the door, we ask you take sany wipes and wipe down your phone since those are carried with your through your house and what not and then hand sanitizer your hands at the front door or your welcome to wash your hands in the bathroom and stuff,” said Jon Perkins, owner of Electric Baboon Tattoo.

Perkins said they aren’t taking walk-ins right now, but are still filling appointments at this time.

“50% of it is already booked appointments I had to reschedule and then the other 50% is people that found out you are opening on this day, when can I get in? When can I do this?” said Perkins.

Perkins said prices have gone up at the shop due to having to buy equipment such as gloves, wipes, and other disinfectants to help keep the shop clean, and people safe.

“You are going through a lot more materials now as far as that and that has effected cost wise on supply and demand. And unfortunately by doing that we have to pass that on to our customers unfortunately because we’ve had to raise our prices,” added Perkins.

Perkins says even though wearing the mask can be annoying and he hopes the spread of coronavirus dies down soon, he will do what he has to to keep himself and clients safe.

“Until then, I’m going to keep doing what I need to do to protect myself and my clients and stuff. I’m good with it,” said Perkins.

Another rule Perkins asks clients to follow is that if you have traveled outside the city or state to please reschedule for at least two weeks out to make sure you didn’t come into contact with someone who possibly had COVID-19.

Another change at Electric Baboon Tattoo is that you have to come by yourself if you are scheduled for a tattoo as to make it one on one with the client and the artist.

More from MyHighPlains.com: