Local support agencies get LEDs, faucet aerators from Xcel Energy for distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In what the company described as an effort to help customers save money on utility bills, Xcel Energy sent high-efficiency LED light bulbs and faucet aerators to local food pantries and social service agencies for distribution through its Texas service area.

“We know a lot of our customers have been working really hard to make ends meet as they deal with higher prices for food, fuel, and household energy,” said Xcel Energy Customer and Community Relations Director Brad Baldridge, “One way we can help is by giving customers tools to make their homes more efficient, and LEDs and faucet aerators are two quick fixes that are proven to help lower utility bills.”

Xcel Energy said the company has donated nearly 25,000 four-packs of LED bulbs and 3,800 faucet aerators to more than 20 agencies for the benefit of clients that come in for food assistance. The goal, said the company, was to help area residents access high-efficiency light bulbs that can use up to 90% less energy than regular incandescent bulbs, reducing energy use and lowering energy bills. Faucet aerators are intended to reduce water use and save money on water heating costs.

“Everyone is looking for ways to save money, and this is a simple way to reduce your energy use and lower your bills,” said Xcel Energy Program Manager Sherryl Volkert, “An Energy Star LED bulb lasts at least 13 years and can save more than $55 in energy costs over the life of the bulb and adding aerators to our household faucets can cut household water use by as much as 30%.”

Xcel Energy said that customers can take advantage of the company’s discounts of up to $3 per package at partner retailers. The discounted bulbs can be found on shelves marked with an Xcel Energy discount sticker.

The Home Energy Services program, said Xcel Energy, is another way the company has worked to give customers the opportunity to make their homes more weathertight.

According to Xcel Energy, participating organizations distributing the bulbs and aerators can be found in: