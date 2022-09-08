AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Xcel Energy recently announced that a local supermarket will now participate in a rebate program that encourages LED illumination for its business.

According to a news release from Xcel Energy, Amigo’s Supermarket in east Amarillo has installed LEDs in its ceiling-mounted light fixtures, which officials said provides a “brighter and more directed light” and “cuts maintenance time significantly.”

According to officials with Xcel Energy, LEDs use 75% less energy than traditional lighting, ultimately impacting energy bills, and last around 25 times longer.

“LEDs provide instant light at full brightness while emitting a more directed light using less energy,” said Derek Wood, product portfolio manager for Xcel Energy in Amarillo. “These benefits are even more apparent in a setting such as Amigo’s because our eyes take in a large amount of visual information at once when we’re shopping, and LEDs provide superior clarity.”

Officials expect that Amigo’s overall electric demand will be reduced, projecting that the addition will cut more than 150,000 kilowatt-hours of usage every year. Based on the projected savings, Xcel Energy paid a rebate of more than $13,000 to help offset the retrofit cost.