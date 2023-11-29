AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local streetwear clothing brand artists Momentum of Roses and Improper Tear are set to host their “Beauty from Afar” fashion show, scheduled for Saturday, to showcase works from several local artists and to benefit The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

According to organizers, doors will open at 6 p.m. and the fashion show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at STØEX Design Gallery, located at 723 S. Georgia.

Models, organizers noted, will be on scene to walk the runway, showcasing the unique clothing by local clothing brand artists. In addition, Hood Eats and Cocina On The Go will be available for attendees to grab a bite to eat while Tap Truck Amarillo will also be in attendance selling drinks. The show will also feature live performances from area musicians.

Organizers further detailed that a portion of the proceeds garnered from the show will benefit The Bridge in Amarillo as they continue to serve children in the Texas Panhandle.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $60 for VIP tickets, which will include a VIP night on Friday, front-row seating at the show on Saturday, a gift bag, giveaways from other artists, and an opportunity to purchase clothing pieces before they hit the runway.

Those interested can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.