Local small businesses Black Friday’s steals and deals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is Black Friday and that means consumers are looking for the best deals they can get and that’s not just at big box stores but also at local businesses.

“We’ve been busy today. It seems to come in bunches. A lot of people come in and then we get quiet like this and then have another wave. Which is always nice,” said Jay.Fred Simms at Little Brown House in Wolfin Square.

Simms said they have seen a steady flow of people looking to get the best deals this Black Friday.

All of Little Brown House’s Christmas Vietri was 20% off Friday and you would get a free Vietri cookie plate if you spend over $250.

Simms added today was a great day to walk around Wolfin Square, shop, and grab a bite to eat.

Simms said the holiday season is the busiest time of year for the local business that has been around for more than 80 years.

“We would like to be busy year-round, but this is really the gift-giving time of year. The springtime when people are getting married is a busy time, but we stay busy, but this is the time of year to make a or to put up a. It’s just a busy time,” added Simms.

Tarpley Music said customers can get $15 off any purchase of $50 or more and get $30 off any purchase of $150 or more.

Tim Shafer, store manager of Tarpley Music said it keeps them competitive with big box stores.

Shafer added they’re happy to share the gift of music–especially during the holidays when they’re busiest.

“For us, it means that people are wanting to get musical instruments, something that makes them happy and something they can enjoy. For us, it’s always nice to see people are getting gifts for family members or friends that are going to make them happy on Christmas Day,” said Shafer.

Shoppers can continue to find deals Saturday as many local businesses will continue deals with Small Business Saturday.