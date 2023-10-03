AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Payton Goodman is a sophomore at West Texas A&M University and a singer. She has performed the National Anthem at Hodgetown Stadium for the Sod Poodles and now has a chance to perform at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“I found out last week, I had woken up and my aunt had called me and said, did you hear like, did you hear. I like, hear what? And then she told me about it. And I was just super excited,” said Goodman.

Goodman said that her love for singing began when she started singing for the choir at her church in Kansas.

“I did choir all throughout high school. And then I just decided that I wanted to start singing the national anthem. So, I sang it like a couple of wrestling tournaments at school and just any activities that we had,” said Goodman. “When I came to college, I had noticed that the Sod Poodles, were looking for people to sing their National Anthem. So, I decided to audition, and I got it. So, then it just kept going from there.”

Goodman said that the National Anthem is one of the hardest songs to sing, but she loves performing it because she gets to sing for the country.

“So, it’s hard to figure out your style, because you don’t want to compare yourself to everybody else, because everybody’s going to do it a little different. So, you just have to figure it out and figure out what is best for you,” said Goodman. “But I would say it is a really hard song because it is like our nation song, but it’s a lot of fun to sing.”

Goodman said that one of her favorite performances of the National Anthem was Chris Stapleton at last year’s Superbowl. She added that when she sings the National Anthem her style leans towards country style.

“I’d say kind of more like a country side. I don’t know sometimes when I sing, I have a little twang in there. I don’t mean to, but it just happened. So, I just go with it,” said Goodman.

Goodman said that she loves to sing because she gets to show her talent to the world. When asked what artist she looks up to Goodman only had one answer.

“I would probably say, Reba McEntire because she’s just a strong woman. And she actually got her start from singing like the National Anthem and everything,” said Goodman.

Goodman talked about goals she has for the future.

“I would love to sing at the Super Bowl. We, my families a big Denver Broncos fans. So, I would love to start there. Just maybe sing it at one of their games or something,” said Goodman. “And then ultimately, the goal is the Super Bowl. That would be awesome.”

Public voting for the contest is now open from now until Thursday night. Votes can be cast here.