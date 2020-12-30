Local senior living facility to start vaccinations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Craig Senior Living Facility in Amarillo has started prepping for vaccinations.

“Unfortunately we’re just not in that priority list of the essential workers at the hospitals but we are a part of the higher priority as far as just the general population,” Executive Director at The Craig, Gene Wockenfuss explained.

In the next 30 days, Wockenfuss will anticipate the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine to his workers and residents.

“There’s a good chance that it could be elevated up to sooner date,” Wokenfuss added.

Wockenfuss said CVS will administer the Pfizer vaccine to the facility in phases.

“The first part of our community will be our licensed building, our skilled building which is Windflower and it will include our associates as well which is our employees.”

From there, Wokenfuss said the next phase will include assisted living.

“We’re told it will happen approximately a week after our skilled building is administered and then after that our independent living and other associated will have the opportunity,” Wockenfuss added.

Even when most of the facility is vaccinated, Wockenfuss said one thing that will not be allowed immediately is in-person visits.

“We’re going to follow the CDC guidelines and we’re going to follow our local authority our health authority guidelines as well, I think they will give us the greenlight if you will to start opening up,” Wockenfuss said.