City of Amarillo confirms first two cases of COVID-19

Local schools making changes amid COVID-19 concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Schools on the High Plains are making changes amid COVID-19 concerns.

A full list of school districts and schools and the changes below. Click the name to be directed to the story with information.

Amarillo ISD

Bushland ISD

Canyon ISD

Dalhart ISD

Highland Park ISD

Miami ISD

River Road ISD

Sunray ISD

San Jacinto Christian Academy

