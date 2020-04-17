Local salon, hairstylists struggling as they are unable to work

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many local businesses, despite their important roles in our society, are not immune to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Salons and barbershops are being hit especially hard and their employees are struggling, too.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve had to apply for unemployment, and I never would have thought that I would be in this position,” said Chelsea Vaughn, a hairstylist at Cut Salon, which has been closed for nearly 30 days now.

“It’s been really hard, you know,” Vaughn added. “I miss my clients a lot and not being able to work and still having bills to pay, it’s a struggle.”

Vaughn posed an important question, that many in our area are asking themselves: “How long are we going to go without it? Because that $1,200 is only going to go, you know, so far.”

James Koch, the owner of Cut Salon and Amarillo Man Barbershop said while there is no shortage of people who could use haircuts, hairdressers cannot make any exceptions.

“I had a lot of clients that asked me if I can come to their house or they can come to my house. But really, by the TDLR rules and standards, I’m not allowed to do that either,” Koch said, citing rules from the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. “So really right now for hairstylists and barbers, there’s absolutely no way to make money.”

Vaughn said, “Having clients text me and ask me to come to a house call, I can’t personally do that with the risk of losing my license as much as I would love to. So it’s really difficult.”

Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas, is expected to announce plans to reopen the economy on Friday and stylists hope they can go back to work soon.

“I know each state is going to be different, but I am anxious to see what he says tomorrow and what that’s going to look like,” said Koch. “I hope it’s not extended for barbershops and hair salons any longer. You know, I know everybody just needs to get back to work but at the same time, you can’t risk people’s health.”

In the meantime, Koch and Vaughn said no one should try to do their own hair.

“Please—leave your hair alone,” Koch added. “For regular people, I would just say please wait. You know, hopefully, it’s just two more weeks and we can all get back to work.”

Vaughn said you should try to maintain the hairstyle you already have, without scissors or dye.

“They have so many products out there now that definitely can make it last a little bit longer, but do not do anything drastic and do not cut your own hair,” said Vaughn.

Koch said his business should be alright until they can reopen the shop. In the meantime, he said several clients have actually asked to pay for their next few haircuts in advance.

Vaughn said that would be a huge help for stylists and barbers.

“I just want to say I sincerely appreciate it,” said Vaughn. “You know, because not knowing when you’re going to be able to go back to work, it’s nice having those clients reach out to you.”