Local restaurants see both good and bad at limited capacity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It has been 19 days since restaurants were able to allow customers back in their stores at a limited capacity, along with continuing its curbside and pickup orders.

So, how are local restaurants doing?

“It’s great to have people here in the building,” House Divided owner Bray Goodheart said. “It’s to have customers here. It’s been nice to keep my staff going, but there’s no way at 25 percent that a business model will work.”

While Goodheart would like to see everything back to business as usual, the feeling could be said the same for Public House owner Jay Brent.

Brent understands his establishment isn’t meant for takeout, and Public House is all about sitting down and enjoying the experience, but Brent said opening the doors has been worth it.

“Absolutely,” Brent said. “With our restaurant, we have a lot of square footage to operate with, and we didn’t have to change the table layout. We’ve made it spread out for everyone.”

Now Brent and Goodheart are at a standstill. Thanks to Amarillo’s high COVID numbers, Governor Greg Abbott has pushed the city back a week from moving occupancy to 50 percent like the rest of the state. However, both owners completely understand and are about doing what’s best for safety and the state.

“They are doing the best they can,” Goodheart said. “I’m happy. We could be like other states and go a different direction.”

Brent echoed Goodheart’s comments.

“It makes sense,” said Brent. “We don’t want to just open the gates and start letting everyone start running around. It’s serious, and we want to make sure we get this thing boxed in and put it behind us.”

