Local restaurants partner up for Special Olympics Nights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If raising money for charity while satisfying your appetite is your thing, a group of Amarillo restaurants is serving you up this month. Bubba’s 33 is teaming up with Chick Fil-A, Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q Haven, and Nothing Bundt Cakes to raise money for Special Olympics Texas, the company said.

Ten percent of all sales on designated dates between the Amarillo restaurants will go to Special Olympics. According to Bubba’s officials, the designated dates and times are as follows: