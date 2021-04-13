Local Restaurants partner for ‘Special Olympics Nights’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 is teaming up with local restaurants to raise money for ‘Special Olympics Night,’ according to restaurant.

The restaurants included in the event are, Chick Fil-A, Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q, and Nothing Bundt Cake, with ten percent of sales going to ‘The Special Olympics,’ the restaurant said.

Bubba’s 33 announced dates and times including:

  • Chick Fil-A, Monday, April 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 2525 S. Georgia St.
  • Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q Haven, Wednesday, April 21, all day at 6723 S. Western St.
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes, Monday, April 26, all day at 2303 S. Georgia St.
  • Bubba’s 33, Tuesday, April 27, all day at 2803 W. I-40

