Local Restaurants partner for ‘Special Olympics Nights’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 is teaming up with local restaurants to raise money for ‘Special Olympics Night,’ according to restaurant.

The restaurants included in the event are, Chick Fil-A, Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q, and Nothing Bundt Cake, with ten percent of sales going to ‘The Special Olympics,’ the restaurant said.

Bubba’s 33 announced dates and times including: