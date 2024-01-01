AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With Monday being New Year’s Day, some people are ringing in the new year by dining out at some local restaurants.

The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery is open 365 days a year and has been that way for 63 years helping both locals and tourists celebrate the first day of the year at the restaurant.

“We never close, we have a responsibility to the tourists that are coming through if we were to close down, we would have a riot on our hands, so New Year’s Day is a really fun day,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery.

Lee added this year they are seeing a lot of traffic coming in from people coming and going to New Mexico.

“The snow is so good in New Mexico, a lot of the ski resorts are good, so we have seen a huge amount of traffic due in part due to the skiers going through Amarillo, so it’s been a really good year, so far,” said Lee.

Lee said big things are coming at the steak ranch in the new year.

“With the new year, this year we are looking forward to a pretty massive expansion here at the Big Texan. About doubling our size, a bigger kitchen, a bigger waiting area, new bathrooms, a bigger bar, and a new brewery. So we are looking at quite a bit of expansion here and we need it after 63 years, we are jammed packed.”

Lee said this expansion will help them better serve the public.

“We know that our kitchen needs to be bigger, we’re giving more seating to where instead of a two-hour wait, we can drop it down drastically with that. The new brewery, our brewery program has done extremely well over the past 12 years and we are looking forward to some major growth in our brewery, so there are a lot of neat things that are going on inside The Big Texan and I think it will help the local people to come out and know they won’t have to wait an hour and a half, two hours for a table. The tourists will like it because the reservations system gets them in even quicker than that and we can take care of the big groups coming through Amarillo, the motor coaches, and the bus groups coming through, so we will be able to accomadate them a lot faster than what we have in the past,” said Lee.

The Big Texan wasn’t the only restaurant open Monday as Calico County was open as well.

“It shows a lot of people, that even on a holiday, we are still here for the people, we are still here if they want to go cook something at home, have people at home, but they can come out, dine in here at calico county with all of their family and be pretty much the same thing, but you don’t have to get an dishes dirty and you don’t have to go home and wash stuff,” said Calico County food expeditor Daniel Sanchez.

Both Calico County and the Big Texan were serving up black-eyed peas, a New Year’s Southern tradition meant to bring forth good luck and prosperity.

“We have the original recipe which we do which is called the Texas caviar, the black-eyed peas which is what we serve, its a tradition, a long-standing tradition and we go through probably a case and a half of black-eyed peas,” said Lee.

Calico County was giving out the black-eyed peas for free upon request on Monday only.

2024 will also be a big year for Calico County as they will be celebrating 40 years in Amarillo.