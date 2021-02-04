Local restaurants adjust to expanding back to 75% occupancy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last October, local businesses and restaurants, such as Bubba’s 33 and Brent’s Café, were required to dial their occupancy back to 50%.

“It’s been difficult for us, honestly. Being at 50% for so long, it’s been very difficult trying to keep all my staff employed and keep the doors open, keep electricity and bills paid. All that,” said Brent’s Café Owner, Brent Lancour.

Thursday, Feb. 4, was the first official day locals were given the green light to expand their businesses back to 75% occupancy.

Three months later, things are looking up.

Bubba’s 33 Local Store Manager, Michael Davila, “It was a big lift off our shoulders. I’ll give you that. We were kind of waiting for it and it did happen. We’re a lot happier because we’re able to bring more people to come back to work, not only for our serving staff, but for our kitchen staff and everything.”

However, even with these new adjustments, both men said they will continue to request and recommend customers to wear masks when entering their establishments.

Lancour said, “But we’ll request them to wear a mask when they’re on their way to the tables. All of our staff will continue wearing masks all day, every day… and we’ll take it from there.”

However, with being able to add more seats and tables, Lancour expects to hopefully see an increase in business.

“I’m anticipating a change in business tonight. I expect.. last week has been slowly picking up and I expect this weekend to be a really good weekend,” said Lancour.

Even though they are not able to operate at full capacity yet, Davila said they are ready to make the most of the 75% occupancy.

Davila continued, “I think people will be more willing to come out and sit inside the restaurant now. At 50% people were still standoffish about it, but I think at 75% people are going to start venturing out.”