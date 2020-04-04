Local restaurants adapting to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Victor Leal, owner of Leal’s Mexican Restaurant decided to close both locations of Leal’s in Amarillo and Muleshoe after trying take out and curbside pick up.

“I’ve had to furlough 100 hardworking and heroic staff members. Probably the hardest day of my life outside of the day my dad passed away. Can’t think of a day I cried more. Shed more tears.” said Leal.

Leal said converting from a full size service restaurant into takeout/curbside style had it’s own challenges.

“It’s a lot of leg work, because we don’t have a drive through at either restaurant. Running the food out to the car, and then just manning the phones. We had a phone that had three lines, but those lines were constantly busy. It’s not an easy transition, some folks are making the best of it, but the best of it is still very, very difficult.” Leal added.

Leal mentioned that the restaurant might try take out or curbside to get it back up and running once everything settles down.

