Local restaurant sees success during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is hard to think that a restaurant could strive while working at 50% capacity during a pandemic, but that is exactly what Rory Shepisi and her Drunken Oyster establishment have been able to do.

Being a higher-end restaurant, they changed their strategy since March, even making themselves available for curbside service. Their goal has been to advertise more, change a lot from what they did a year ago, but most importantly make the customer feel safe walking in.

“Right now we have 50% of the tables and chairs removed,” Drunken Oyster Manager Ashlee Webb said. “We’re sanitizing constantly, everyone is wearing a mask. We have a COVID disinfectant just for COVID.”

Though they moved out half of their tables and doing things the right way with social distancing, it has been the restaurant’s way to adapt and adjust daily that ha made them successful.

“We adapted by constant positivity,” Drunken Oyster Executive Chef Albert Vargas said. “Other businesses have had to close, but we’ve been trying to find different avenues on how to stay open.”

For a look at the Drunken Oyster hours of business, and the full menu visit, their website.

