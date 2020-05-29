Local restaurant says it’s struggling to reopen dine-in due to staffing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting Friday, dine-in restaurants may operate at 50% capacity in the Amarillo area, but one local restaurant is opting out of re-opening its dining area for the time being.

Co-owner of The Bagel Place, Brian Petty, said they need more people.

Petty said they probably would not open the area for probably at least another two weeks, or at least until they have the restaurant staffed.

“We’re so understaffed right now. We’ve lost so many people through the COVID-19,” said Petty. “A Couple of people have had asthma and don’t want to work during this time, and we’ve lost a couple because it’s been so much hard work running it the way we’re running it. I’ve lost three here in the last month and I’ve lost five when this started, and i haven’t been able to replenish them yet.”

Although Gov. Abbott has given restaurants the green light to open up dining areas with limited capacity, Petty said doing that would disrupt his operations.

“It’s just too hard to run curbside drive-thru and inside with a limited skeleton crew that we have,” said Petty.

So, as of now, he has turned his dining area into a work area.

“It’s working for us. I mean, for us it seems to be fine,” said Petty.

Petty told us he has tried to recruit through online job application portals but has not had any luck.

