Local restaurant owner’s turn dream into community unity with breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For restaurant owner’s Delvin and Sheree Wilson, owning and operating their own food truck has been a dream, cooking up for some time.

“I always wanted a food truck, it’s just another way, another venue to go out and meet people, to go out and introduce them to Delvin’s,” said Chef Delvin Wilson, owner and operator of Delvin’s Food Truck.

Food is one thing that draws cultures and communities together.

“We’re going to do breakfast on it,” said Sheree Wilson, owner/operator of Delvin’s Food Truck, and Chef Wilson’s wife.

The Wilson’s, who own one of the few restaurants in the North Heights neighborhood, say the truck is another way to connect with the community.

“It’s a great feeling. Just another service for our customer’s, for the community, especially during golf season, Ross Rogers right up the street, they can come in and grab something on the way,” Chef Wilson said. “Just having another option, I think, is a good thing.”

For customers, food trucks offer great grub on the go at the most convenient of locations. For the Wilson’s, it’s an easier, safer way to operate.

“This is just another way that we can pull up and have everything ready to go, versus trying to rely on putting it in hot boxes,” Chef Wilson said. “One of the blessings of having a food truck is, we have the adequate equipment to keep food hot and cold food cold.”

From being one of the few restaurants in North Heights, to being some of the few black restaurant owners in the High Plains area, for the Wilson’s, the message of the food truck goes much deeper.

“Food is in my blood. It’s not that many of us,” Chef Wilson said. So it’s very, very important for us not only to learn from one another, but also support one another as well.”