Local restaurant owner defends name amid claims it’s a racial slur

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Attorney Jesse Quackenbush, owner of “Big Beaners” restaurant in Amarillo is defending the name of his establishment after some people have said it is a derogatory term.

In the video above you can see the name of the restaurant on the sign. Quackenbush said the name originated because the restaurant sells specialty bean dishes from Latin America. He said he wanted something that would connect their name to their product. Quackenbush said it is just that simple.

Quackenbush explained many people think there is nothing wrong with the name. He said some members of the community have reached out to him.

Quackenbush also told us about an interaction he had with the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Local League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) over the name of the restaurant.

“I was called by Abel Vasquez [president of Amarillo chapter of LULAC],” said Quackenbush. “I started to get a lecture about what LULAC did to the Frito-Lay Corporation because of Frito Bandito back in the 1960s and 1970s. That basically was his attempt to strong-arm me with a veiled threat of litigation to ruin my business, and I told him that he and whomever else he represented can go f*** themselves and go to Starbucks if they don’t like my business.”

We were able to also speak to Bosquez about his thoughts on the restaurant’s name.

“Sometimes I come across it. When they say ‘beaner,’ they’re talking about Mexicans,” said Bosquez. “A call [complaining about the restaurant] that I received, the person said, ‘It’s offensive because they are talking about Mexicans as ‘beaners.””

Bosquez said it is not only the name that is offensive. He said the logo is also offensive to Mexican-Americans.

Hear more tonight with Zach Martin on KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00 and Fox 14 News at 9:00.

More from MyHighPlains.com: