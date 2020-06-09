Local restaurant helping to mentor students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local restaurant is helping high school students when it comes to learning the ways of culinary arts.

Delvin Wilson, the owner of Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering on North Hughes, has been mentoring the students of Tascosa and Palo Duro High School’s culinary arts in the nearly five years he has been opened.

He said operating a restaurant is more than throwing food on a grill, skillet, or in a fryer. Wilson said marketing, menus, recipes, and product all go into running a restaurant and he has the platform to allow students interested to see what the hospitality industry is like.

“To get something in that’s raw and then turn it into something that someone’s going to eat, it’s pretty neat. You get to see it from the time it comes in the backdoor to the time it leaves out the front door, you get to see the whole steps in between,” said Wilson.

Wilson said that he had the same mentorship opportunity when he was younger and he wants to do the same.

“A lot of time after they graduate, what am I going to do next? They may not have a clear choice or path, this can probably help them out, in terms of I want to pursue this,” said Wilson.

One of the interns of Delvin’s has gone on to become a sous chef in Colorado having studied at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu.

One of the biggest things the students have learned Wilson said is problem-solving with dealing with customers and how they deal with a situation and resolve it.

More from MyHighPlains.com: