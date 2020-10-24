After 7 days above COVID-19 hospital capacity, restaurants and businesses to scale back

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday was the seventh consecutive day the Amarillo area’s hospitalization rate remained above 15%.

Sunday, restaurants and many other businesses will have to roll back occupancy rates back to 50% due to Executive Order GA-32, including Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering.

The owner of Delvin’s, Delvin Wilson, said they only operated at 75% occupancy for two weeks.

“I have to roll it back roughly around 30 some tables, so I have to take out eight tables,” said Wilson.

Wilson said if trends continue, soon they may have to start operating a 25% occupancy, with curbside delivery options returning.

“You just don’t know day to day, month to month, week to week. You just don’t know. It’s just a wait and see kind of deal,” said Wilson.

Wilson said he is taking as many precautions as he can, such as checking temperatures at the door, to make sure he, his staff, and customers stay safe.

“We would rather be safe than sorry,” Wilson said. “If I was to get sick or one of my family members get sick, we would have to shut down and quarantine, that’s 14 days. That’s 14 days of lost revenue and that can hurt you.”

Wilson said he would like to thank his customers and the community for supporting the restaurant, helping them to stay afloat during this difficult time.

“There are a lot of places that haven’t made it this far. A lot of places have had to close down and so for us to still be here and to still serve Amarillo. It’s a blessing. It really is, and a majority that comes in here really do thank us for going that extra mile to make sure they are safe, and when you hear that it makes you feel good,” said Wilson.

At the start of the pandemic, Wilson said that they were doing a lot of curbside orders and was able to open a take-out window, and Wilson said that increased his business by 15 to 20%.

