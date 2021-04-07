Local recovery program opening graduate house to help with success; asking for furniture donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local faith-based recovery program is going the extra mile to make sure its participants have the environment to help them succeed.

Life Challenge of Amarillo is a faith-based, Christ-centered, long-term residential discipleship program for men 18 and up. Daniel Spitler, the lead pastor and Executive Director at Life Challenge, said their focus is on getting their participants off of drugs, alcohol, and other life-controlling issues.

“We’re pointing them to the gospel,” said Spitler. “We’re pointing them to Jesus Christ so they can get set free.”

The initial phase of the program is a minimum of 12 months. Spitler said the men live and work on campus. Then there is an optional six-month internship.

“We’ve noticed that the transition period from graduation from a residential facility into becoming a productive member of society, there’s a very important transitional time there where they still need accountability,” said Spitler. “They need help with things like getting their driver’s license, opening a checking account, learning how to, kind of, basic life skills.”

Now, Spitler said they feel like they need another phase.

“Over the years, evaluating not only our program but other programs, I’ve noticed that the transition back into society, this first year, is so important,” said Spitler. “From that experience, from evaluating this program and other programs, I found that this is a very important step. A very important piece is to continue to have that accountability to generate long-term success.”

That is where their new graduate housing comes in. Spitler said the house, which is still being remodeled, will offer a safe environment after the internship. This allows them to still have accountability and be able to be plugged into small groups.

“It’s the environment. It’s being in a safe, secure environment. An environment where you can come home to other people that are trying to get on their feet, just the way you are. A home that doesn’t have cigarettes in it, a home that doesn’t have alcohol in it, a home that is a productive environment, a safe healthy environment to help them continue to live, their sober life,” said Spitler.

Spitler said they are looking for donations of furnishing to go in the house. They are looking for:

Chest of drawers

Small desks, like in a college dorm

Recliners

Bedsheets

Also taking financial contributions

“We’ve got our beds. We’ve got mattresses. What we’re in need of right now are chest of drawers and small dorm room tight desks, because we want the guys to continue with their devotions, continue with their journal entries, continue with the things that got them to this point,” said Spitler.

Spitler continued to emphasize the stable environment and safety the home will provide graduates.

“We need to have them to be able to come home to a safe environment to kind of refuel and renew their minds and get ready for that next work day,” said Spitler. “I’ve always known that … we needed these houses as a next step for the guys to have long-term success. We’ve just only recently been able to do this.”

Spitler said the pandemic was challenging for them, but they could not close because people still needed their help.

“We did change our protocols and take extra precautions,” said Spitler. “We’re going to celebrate three graduations and those guys actually came to us a year ago in May, during the pandemic. So if we were to close our doors, you know, they might not even be here today. That’s the reality of these addictions.”

Spitler said to reach out if you or someone you know is struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction. You can call them, reach out on Facebook, or visit their website. He said they want to help change lives.

“I want Amarillo to know that there’s hope for men 18 and over,” said Spitler. “These addictions are trying to take people out, but I have the answer and his name is Jesus Christ.”

Anyone who would like to donate can reach out to Life Challenge by calling 806-352-0385, sending a message on Facebook, or contacting them on their website.

Spitler said he hopes to have the graduate home ready within the next few weeks.