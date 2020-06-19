Local radio stations hosting food drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local radio stations with Alpha Media Amarillo are hosting a food drive today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3505 Olsen.

On-air personalities from their stations will be in the parking lot wearing masks and gloves, accepting donations of cash and non-perishable food items to help the High Plains Food Bank.

High Plains Food Bank serves the 29 counties of the Panhandle, and distributes food to 190 agencies in our area.

Every dollar donated provides 5 meals for those that receive help from HPFB.

