Local radio stations hosting food drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local radio stations with Alpha Media Amarillo are hosting a food drive today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3505 Olsen.
On-air personalities from their stations will be in the parking lot wearing masks and gloves, accepting donations of cash and non-perishable food items to help the High Plains Food Bank.
High Plains Food Bank serves the 29 counties of the Panhandle, and distributes food to 190 agencies in our area.
Every dollar donated provides 5 meals for those that receive help from HPFB.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WATCH NOW:Juneteenth March Happening in Amarillo
- Amarillo Police arrest one after overnight shooting
- Newsfeed Now: Trump rally preparations; Mask requirement debate
- Are you required to search for work if you’re furloughed without a return to work date?
- Arkansas farmers market requiring all customers to wear face mask while shopping