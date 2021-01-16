Local RAC resources could be on the move

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the coronavirus pandemic worsened here on the High Plains, nurses from the Panhandle Regional Advisory Council (RAC) were brought in to help our local hospitals with the high volume of patients.

During Wednesday’s City of Amarillo weekly COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital Dr. Brain Weis said the RAC nurses who are assisting the area could be moving to areas that have higher case numbers in about a month.

He said as our cases continue to drop, other areas in the state are needing more assistance.

Dr. Weis said he believes it would be a gradual move and the hospitals wouldn’t lose all the RAC nurses at once.

Dr. Weis and Dr. Michael Lamanteer, BSA’s chief medical officer, said they each have close to 150 RAC nurses at both hospitals.

“We’ve had those conversations with the RAC as to when we might anticipate with some of the timing some of the nursing staff being demobilized to other parts of the state. We have been assured, we will have up to a month or more a lot of these nurses staying with us,” said Dr. Weis.

Dr. Lamanteer said the RAC also provides respiratory therapists, techs, and a couple of physicians.

Dr. Lamanteer said he is worried about staffing voids, due to staff members who have traveled to work elsewhere and he said it’s a potential concern.

The RAC has been helping the local hospitals since the fall of last year.