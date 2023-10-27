AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Boxing fans are in luck because Bomb City Brawl VI, a huge amateur boxing match put on by Elite Fight Promotions, is going down on Saturday.

The match will feature some of the best fighters from the area and MyHighPlains.com sat down with Darrius Battles, a professional record with a 4-0 record from Mobile, Ala., who’s called Amarillo home for quite some time.

He’s taking on Sterling Peak, a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter from New Mexico, with a 1-1 professional fighting record.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. while the fight will begin at 6 p.m. at the Azteca Music Hall, located at 500 FM1912.

Tickets are available here.