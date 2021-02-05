Local political activist Melodie Graves to give TED Talk at Texas State University TEDx event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Melodie Graves is a local political activist, a deeply-involved community leader, a motivational speaker—and now, she is giving a TED Talk.

Graves, who lives in Amarillo, will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 13 at Texas State University’s TEDx event in San Marcos. She will speak first, with a speech titled “The Power of the Amplified Voice.”

“It’s basically my journey through finding my voice as a political activist,” said Graves. “A lot of personal insight, a lot of encouragement, and a lot of calling people to action as we see these injustices that are going on right now.”

Graves said she has been speaking since she was 16 years old, but her TED Talk will be the culmination of her speaking career.

“So many people go through their life as a speaker and they don’t have this opportunity, so I am just blessed. I thank God that he thought enough of me to allow me to be in this position,” Graves added. “And I really just hope that people will receive my words with an open heart and that they will change and and see the message, feel the message, and be empowered to do the work.”

Graves is a prominent figure in Amarillo. She was recently elected North Heights Advisory Association President, she serves as the Second Vice President of the Amarillo Branch NAACP, and sits on several boards for local organizations.

Graves has also used her strong speaking abilities to help protest against racial injustice.

MyHighPlains.com asked Graves how the events of 2020 have affected her activism, including nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

“After watching George Floyd pass away on the screen, I think I will forever be changed. But what that did to me was, it let me know that there was something greater that I needed to be fighting for, as the parent of a Black child, it hit home in a way that other things have not hit home that way,” Graves said. “But, it made me very excited about the change that could happen and dedicated to making sure that I was part of that change.”

For Graves, creating positive change is not about sitting around and talking about how to make things in our community better—it is about doing the work.

“I believe that it’s important that we get in the weeds, and then we get down there where the people are, and we walk them along that journey to success,” she said.

When asked what impact she hopes her TED Talk will have, Graves said, “Basically, I want people to think about the people who they have around them. In my speech, I call it your ‘squad’, you know, and if your squad is not wanting better for you and pushing you and holding you accountable, then it’s okay to move around and find some people that do that for you, you know, taking care of yourself.”

Graves continued, “But the main thing is that when you see an injustice happening, that you have to say something and if we get enough people saying something, enough people amplifying their voice, then we will be able to make the changes that we need to see, not only here in Amarillo, but across the world.”

She has been working on her speech since November and said she will perform it from memory.

Putting pen to paper to write a speech before delivery is something Graves said she has never done before.

“I just want the world to prepare for my heart because when I speak, I speak from my heart and if you receive that, it can be a very moving experience,” said Graves.

Recounting her reaction when she learned she would be a TEDx speaker, Graves said, with a laugh, “I called my mom and dad. I was so happy.”

She will leave for San Marcos on Thursday, Feb. 11, and work on memorizing the speech and mastering her delivery ahead of the big day.

Graves said, “You can watch it live if you get the ticket, but within—I think two or three weeks—they’ll have it polished and everything and it’ll be on the website, and then it will actually air on the national TED website.”