Local police standoff turns into manhunt

UPDATE 6:47 pm: The suspect has been captured. The suspect was hiding within the walls of the house.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A standoff south of Amarillo has turned into a search.

The standoff is happening along the Claude Highway between Washington and Osage.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are now looking for a man who the US Marshals were looking for after stealing a law enforcement vehicle, and five other vehicles.

The standoff started about noon today after the suspect locked himself in a home south of town.

Witnesses told the Marshals that the suspect was armed. They say they made entry into the house, after using tear gas, but the suspect was gone.

