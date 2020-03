The podcast Hey Amarillo is changing formats to feature short interviews with people around Amarillo about what things look like right now in the city due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Interviews were recorded the afternoon of Wednesday, March 18. The episode features KAMR Local 4’s Jackie Kingston.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking here.

Phone: bit.ly/heyamarillo

Android: bit.ly/heyamarillo_play

Spotify: bit.ly/hey_amarillo