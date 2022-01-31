AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Later this week here on the High Plains, we will be seeing below freezing temperatures and with those temperatures could come costly repairs.

General Manager at Frank’s Repair Plumbing, Kenneth Willburn said the best thing to do to prevent your pipes is to follow three easy steps.

“The best thing to do is leave your heat running and open any cabinets that have faucets on the exterior walls that allow the heat to enter the cabinets and maybe penetrate that wall and keep the pipes from freezing and it’s also a good idea to leave your faucets dripping, you know as they say,” said Willburn.

Willburn said that people oftentimes forget to detach water hoses from the outside faucets of their homes, which he says can lead to big problems as well.

“So a lot of times when a water hose is just attached, even if they are off, they are full of water. So if that hose is sitting out in the elements under the snow, that has a tendency to start freezing at the hose and work its way right up to the faucet and actually into your walls from that point,” said Willburn.

Willburn added you can also get a cover for those outside faucets as well to help with freezing.

Willburn said during last year’s February cold snap they were inundated with frozen and busted pipe calls.

He said once a pipe is frozen, not a lot can be done to unfreeze it.

“There is really nothing we do to unfreeze it or to thaw a pipe. We would just suggest that if they didn’t leave their cabinet doors open, to begin with, to open the cabinet doors and crank up the heat in the house, so that heat can get to those frozen pipes,” said Willburn.

Willburn said you are more likely to see pipes freeze under the floor in a pier and beam foundation home, while in a slab foundation home in the walls.

Willburn said all of this information is still relative if you also live in an apartment complex as well.