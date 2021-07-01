Local philanthropist Joseph Pool dies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Joseph Harold Pool, longtime rancher and local philanthropist, died on June 29. Remembered by the Lone Star Ballet as an important contributor, Pool gave notably to the arts and education communities of the Amarillo area.

Pool’s memorial service, according to Schooler Funeral Home, is set for 11 a.m. on July 7, at First Christian Church on Wolflin Avenue. His family suggested memorials be made to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

“He will be missed,” said the Lone Star Ballet‘s statement on social media regarding Pool’s passing, “but gratefully remembered.”

Pool’s obituary, according to the Schooler Funeral Home:

He was born in Dallas Texas, May 6th, 1934 to Harold Oscar Pool and Elizabeth Sneed Pool Robinett. After moving to Amarillo as a young child he attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary and graduated from Amarillo High School in 1952. He then went on the study economics at Stanford University, where he met and married Marilyn Myers from Fresno California. There after he earned his law degree from The University of Texas. He returned to Amarillo to begin his law practice and serve as trustee of the estate of J.T Sneed Jr, his grandfather. There he and Marilyn raised three daughters, Pam, Tory, and Marci.

Joseph Harold Pool

Joe is descended from a long line of cattle ranchers; his great grandfather Joseph Tyre Sneed Sr., had built up at substantial ranching operation based in Williamson County. He was a devoted supporter of Southwestern University in Georgetown Texas. Joe’s grandfather Joseph Tyre Sneed Jr. began his ranching in the Panhandle in 1906. He served on the board of regents at Texas Tech University and served as president of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association in 1938.

Because Joe was an avid lover of history, most family vacations included places of historical significance, like the War of Independence, Civil War, Native American history sights, and more, and ALWAYS museums and cemeteries.

Joe was a natural at roping cattle. With his passion of artifacts as he rode horseback throughout the Sneed ranch he was always searching for historical Indian relics and calvary memorabilia.

In 1983, he married Arlene Veneras Gall. With his love of history, he and Arlene began to travel the world, including planting a Texas flag at the North Pole. At the same time, they began to embrace their giving back to Amarillo and the community in the realms of art and education. Their support created countless opportunities to enrich the Amarillo community and surrounding towns. Some include Ascension Academy, Globe News Center of Performing Arts, Amarillo Botanical Gardens, Amarillo College, Amarillo Little Theater, Amarillo Museum of Art, Amarillo Opera, Boy Scouts of America: Golden Spread Chapter, First Christian Church, Lone Star Ballet, Panhandle Plains Historical Museum, St. Hyacinth Church, Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, West Texas A&M: Old Main Society, and more.

Joe was best known for his dry wit, great jokes, humble spirit, and huge heart. The family will never forget his love of ruthless practical jokes he loved to play on his kids and grandkids.

He was proceeded in death by Arlene Pool. He is survived by his daughters, Pam Stevens husband Scott of Amarillo, Tory Freeman and husband John of Corrales New Mexico, and Marci Hand. Grandchildren Michelle Ott, Lacey Cruz, Rey Jordan, Christina Vallon, Tanner Pena, and Stanton Hand. Great grandchildren Aiden, Brandon, Lucio, Roman, Troy, and Maddox.