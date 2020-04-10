Local pastor discusses changes to Easter service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Churchs across the High Plains have been affected by COVID-19 and many are adjusting their services as to still meet with their congregation.

Kyle Clayton is an Amarillo pastor for The Church at Quail Creek, and he said the church has had to make changes to the way they are providing their Easter Day Services.

Clayton Said, “Easter Sunday and Christmas Eve services, typically in the life of the church are the highest attended Sundays of the year, and this is one of the Sundays that we are gonna miss seeing people that typically want to be there on a Sunday, like Easter. So, instead, us, like many other churches have moved to a digital service online.”

Clayton understands that the current times are tough, but has The Church at Quail Creek communicating digitally for just about everything. The church even has Sunday school meetings through Zoom, a web-based software that allows people to connect through webcams.

Clayton also wanted people in the local area to know that there are a lot of people that want to help and meet needs for those struggling.

“There’s lots of people that want to help and meet needs, and often times people are too proud to reach out and let anybody know. But let that pride die. If you are hungry, if you need something, reach out and let someone know. Churches like ours…will help you,” said Clayton.

