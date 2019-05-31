Local organizations team up to raise $300,000 to help combat homelessness

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One by one, the Amarillo Area Foundation’s Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless distributed $300,000 to 14 different Amarillo non-profits to help combat homelessness in Amarillo.

“Handing them out at the end of the campaign is just tremendous. To see the joy on people’s face that know that they’re going to be able to do a little bit more for the people they serve,” said John Paul Athanasiou, the co-chair for the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless.

A majority of the money was raised back in October courtesy of the annual Beans and Cornbread luncheon, as well as various donations from area businesses and individuals.

After reaching their goal of $150,000, the Katherine E. Brady Fund matched it, totaling $300,000 to help local nonprofits fight to end homelessness, including Amarillo Housing First and the Salvation Army.

“This is a major amount of money that will help us to be able to place real staff in the place of what were volunteers. We’ll actually be able to pay some people now to help us out throughout our code blue warming station, and as well as be able to add staff to our case management department through our housing program,” said Kris Pirkle with Amarillo Housing First.

“People know that working with the homeless is an expensive but needed thing, so it’s always gratifying to know that someone is there to help and say ‘hey I want to be apart of the solution and not the problem,'” said Major Darvin Carpenter, corps officer with the Amarillo Salvation Army.

“We’re just so fortunate in Amarillo. We have so many foundations, groups, communities of faith, individuals, and businesses that support what we’re trying to do here in Amarillo,” said Athanasiou.

This is the first time since 2014 that the foundation was able to raise $300,000.