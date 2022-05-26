AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local organizations in the Texas Panhandle are working to support efforts for Uvadle after the shooting at Robb Elementary School that took place on May 24.

According to a Facebook post, the Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF) donated $10,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country Uvalde Strong Fund.

Keralee Clay, Senior VP of AAF, stated that the AAF’s top priority is to support residents of the Panhandle. The foundation also supports sister foundations in times of crisis. Clay said that community foundations are a good way to make sure that donors’ money is going directly to support the source of the crisis.

According to a statement, a local home health agency that has a sister branch in Uvalde has set up a benefit account at Amarillo National Bank (ANB) under Gloria Cazares. Carzares is a nurse in Uvalde who lost her daughter and niece.

To donate, go to any ANB branch, or drive up to donate and/or sign a sympathy message card that will be sent to the family.