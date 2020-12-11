Local organizations receive grants from the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation announced it has awarded nine grants, totaling $40,000, to local organizations that impact women’s health and well-being.

The Foundations said grants have been awarded to:

Downtown Women’s Center

Faith City Mission

Family Care Foundation

Family Support Services

Harrington Breast Center

Heal the City

Panhandle Crisis Center – Perryton

Sharing Hope Ministry

The Well Health Center – Cactus

“The Women’s Circle merges time, talent, and resources among women who share a common interest in healthcare.” said the Foundation. “The mission of the Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women. With the money raised through membership dues and corporate sponsorships, members take a hands-on approach that directly impacts the quality of women’s healthcare by distributing funds through a yearly grant awards process. “

2020 will mark the 13th year of the Circle, which reported over $320,000 has been awarded to local programs that effect women’s health. In addition to the grants process, members are invited to attend quarterly luncheons featuring relevant programs.

For more information on the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, call 806-331-6939 or visit www.hchfamarillo.org.