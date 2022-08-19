CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Perdue Acoustics, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will temporarily release two vehicles to allow them to tour the region in an effort to foster student STEM excitement in the Window on a Wider World program.

Perdue Acoustics said that the museum will release two vehicles back to their creator, WOWW traveling STEM educator and enthusiast Jay Perdue, on Friday morning. The vehicles will be loaded into a custom trailer in order to facilitate their participation in their educational tour.

“The two vehicles together represent 13 World Records and are absolutely full of STEM teachable excitement to get students all over the Panhandle region ‘reved up’ about these subjects this school year.” said the announcement.

Both Perdue Acoustics and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum were recognized as participating organizations in the WOWW program, which is located in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and focuses on integrating arts, science, and cultural programming into math, science, language arts and social studies curriculum. Each educational program in WOWW, according to the organizers, can be used by teachers to teach the Texas state educational standards in TEKS.

WOWW also offers at-home learning resources on its website, including educational activities and outreach projects in the Panhandle community and beyond. Further, its website hosts information on its partnering organizations and upcoming events.