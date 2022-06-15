AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Chozen Car Club announced that they are hosting a car wash from 10 am. to 4 p.m. on June 25 to raise money after a shooting that occurred this month. The car wash will be located at the Advanced Auto Parts at 4210 SW 45th Ave.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Frausto Family after 8-year-old, Nicasio Frausto was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head during a road rage incident last Saturday.

For more information, visit the Facebook Event.