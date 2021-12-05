Local organization making blankets to keep the homeless warm this winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the last five years, Robbi Rivers and her husband Mike have been helping the homeless community in Amarillo.

With the help of volunteers, they make hand-crafted blankets to help keep them warm during the winter months. In that span of five years, Rivers said that the Blanket and Beans Agape Ministry have given close to one thousand blankets out to homeless individuals in the Amarillo area.

“It really warms our heart to know we are giving to the homeless community. A lot of them are outside. Unsheltered during our super cold blasts and it is nice to know that we are possibly keeping them from freezing to death,” said Rivers.

Rivers added they start making blankets in late August and go until February. The blankets are made of fleece and are doubled stacked, and on Sunday the group was working on children’s blankets.

Rivers said there are frequent volunteers and there are ones who come in and do what they can. But said they all have one thing in common, a big heart.

“They all have wonderful hearts and they want to see these folks stay warm and stay alive and give them another day. And I know a lot of them to feel like I do we want the love of God to show through the love of these blankets and that is our hope,” said Rivers.

Shirley Gilbert, who has volunteered with the group for four years said being able to take her hobby of crocheting and use it to help people feels good.

“We have so many homeless in Amarillo and they just need all the help we can give them,” said Gilbert.

Rivers said they don’t hand out all of their blankets at once. She said they keep a few on hand for when temperatures get exceptionally cold.

Rivers said they are always accepting donations for materials to make the blankets and other items such as non-perishables to donate to local homeless shelters. Those can be dropped off at the Encounter Church at 200 Tascosa Rd. or you can reach out to the group on Facebook for more details.