Local organization looking for volunteers to help clean up outside of historic St. Anthony’s Hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local organization is lending a helping hand to help clean up the outside of the historic St. Anthony’s Hospital.

“[The hospital] started in 1901 … It has history here. It’s gone downhill, as you can see; it’s just a very dirty location. It’s needed. It needs to be done. It needs to be fixed,” said Tamikka Williams.

Williams is the co-founder of Pearls of Purpose, an organization dedicated to uplifting and empowering women. The group is coming together to heal the outside of the hospital.

Kenda Ledford, a volunteer with Pearls of Purpose, said the cleanup is important to bring the neighborhoods together.

“It’s important to me because I grew up on the north side of Amarillo. I’ve been raised in Amarillo all my life,” said Ledford. “I think it’s important to reunify the neighborhoods; to bring some pride back into our communities, and it’s gonna be good for business to clean this place up and have it marketable.”

The main focus of this cleanup will be the building’s exterior and the 19 acres adjoining it. The group will be picking up glass from broken windows, removing graffiti tags from the walls, and picking up trash.

“Just standing here just shows that we need a beautification for this hospital,” said Williams. “We just want the outside to be done so that we can tackle the inside.”

19 acres is a lot of ground to cover. That is why the organization is asking for volunteers to help out with the cleanup.

Williams said they have had a lot of interest from youth volunteers.

“We have [the] Palo Duro football team coming, about 30 to 40 guys. So we need the muscle,” Williams said. “We have a lot of kids, either in from ROTC, [or] they needed hours for sports. So we’re definitely wanting the help wherever we can get it.”

“We love to see them getting involved. It’s always lovely to see these kids come out to give back to the communities, to just find something that’s important outside of themselves and their own little social network,” said Ledford. “I think that they get a lot of, you know, good from doing for others. Everybody feels good when they give back.”

Williams and Ledford said they welcome everyone to come out and volunteer, but kids ages 10 and younger will need an adult to accompany them.

If you are not able to physically attend, Williams said they are accepting monetary donations on their GoFundMe so they can purchase supplies and resources moving forward.

Williams said they will also be offering documentation for anyone who needs supervision hours as well.

Williams said they want everyone to know it is a safe place, and security and EMTs will be on site.

“I feel like we got to start here, we got to crawl before we walk. So if we can just come together as a unit, as a city, as a community, then nothing will deter that,” said Williams.

Cleanup details are below: