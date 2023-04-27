AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ‘101 Elite Men’ is an organization with the goal of enriching men so they may go out and enrich the community.

“101 Elite Men is an African American male organization; we do mentorship and partnership through the community. And as we have learned to love on each other, we can go back out and love on our community realizing things that we have missed throughout our childhood,” said ‘101 Elite Men’ President Curtis Johnson. “As we become adults, we wanted to nurture on each other, help each other learn those things. Receiving love and learning what it looks like to love.”

The organization recently partnered up with Hamlet Elementary to support earth day with a cleanup event. They also went to San Jacinto Elementary to encourage a few students before they took their STARR test.

A member of ‘101 Elite Men’ Lawrence Gonzalez said that the group allows black men to come together and lean on each other.

“Everything that we go through we have like-minded men now in a closed quarter. That helps naturalize the pain, the tears we have gone through as black men in our society. Now we can speak to each other and talk about it. And be open and be vulnerable, where we can’t do that where we come from,” said Gonzalez.

Joseph Peterson, another member of the organization said that ‘101 Elite Men’ gives him the opportunity to be a mentor and pour into young men.

“Being from Amarillo, I was excited to join the organization because when I grew up here, I didn’t have anything like this. So, it was important for me to be a member when I was approached by Curtis and Rj to join. It was a no brainier to say yes,” said Peterson. “Because I want young people to have what I didn’t have growing up. That’s an organization of men pouring in and being mentors. Men that look like them.”

Johnson talked about the message that ‘101 Elite Men’ want to send out to the community.

“The message that we always want to perceive and give out is that we’re men that love, and we’re a resource to them. We’re going to give them all the love that we have. Because first we’ve nurtured on each other, and then we’re able to give it out to others,” said Johnson.

The organization will be hosting a summer camp from July 4 until July 7. ‘101 Elite Men’ said that this camp allows them to continue to be the bridge for young men in the community. Registration opens up soon and more can be found here.