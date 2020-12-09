Local oral surgeons host event to support homeless community

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo taken with a long exposure, people are silhouetted against a Christmas display, at a park in Lenexa, Kan. Most Americans say the holiday season makes them feel very grateful and generous — but many report feeling stressed, too according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has announced a “Christmas in the Park” event for 2020, to provide food and essentials to the homeless via food trucks and backpacks.

The Organization says that the event will be held at Ellwood Park on Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 2 p.m.

Registration and information can be found here.

Participants, according to the Organization, will be able to sponsor a category of supplies to be handed out at the event, make a financial contribution, donate an item to the silent auction, or donate via Venmo using the included QR code.

via Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

“IF you would like to discuss donating time, money, or services, or would like to arrange a pickup for your donation, you can contact Edwina Wood directly at 806-683-9052.” said the Organization, “From all of us at Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, we feel honored to be a part of the Amarillo community and look forward to making a difference this year and for many years to come.”