Local officials provide update on road conditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Road conditions are still touch and go when it comes to traveling in the area.

Donny Hooper, director of public works with the City of Amarillo said they have a plan in place before a storm ever hits and they were focusing on their salt and sand route, as the snow never accumulated to plow.

Hooper said they first work on the hospital district and then around fire stations, police station, and then the main arterial roads. He said they do not do residential roads.

Public Information Officer for the TxDOT Childress District, Ginger Wilson, said they clear roads off of tier levels, going from interstate and highways down to the farm to market roads.

“They try to get all of those roads that are more heavily traveled is how they go through that and crews will also work to clear those roadways around the schools and hospitals as well,” said Wilson.

Wilson said if you can stay home until this storm passes, they are encouraging that.

Both Hooper and Wilson said give plenty of space between you and the crews treating the roads as they can’t see you and it will allow them to do their work.

Both Hooper and Wilson added they have crews working 12-hour shifts, keeping crews out 24 hours to make sure the roads are clear until after this weather system is over.