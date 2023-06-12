AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, officials with the city of Amarillo hosted a news conference consisting of updates to the city’s flood response after recent rainfall and flooding in Potter and Randall counties.

Damage assessments and resources

During the news conference on Monday, Max Dunlap, Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management Director, gave an update on iSTAT damage assessments that were received by the department and continued work on addressing those damage assessments.

According to Dunlap, 442 iSTAT damage assessments have been completed with a portion of those being reported as “fully destroyed.”

“We are working with our volunteer organizations, the VOAD, Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, we are working with all of them to bring in as many resources as possible, we’re continuing to work with the Red Cross to ensure that they are helping as best they can,” said Dunlap

Dunlap said the Red Cross is continuing shelter operations, with 73 people in the shelter and some expected to go back to their homes Monday.

“So as we push forward through this and continue to close those borders and around Lawrence Lake, we will continue to push that out in a safe timely fashion of getting folks back in their homes as quickly as possible,” he said. “Again, safety is the first and primary of all this.”

During the meeting, Janell Menahem, 211 Date Base Curator/Special Projects Coordinator with United Way and the Texas Panhandle VOAD chair, said VOAD will be doing an assessment of damage reports as the week continues

Menahem said the damage assessment will better give them an idea of what will be needed as long-term recovery begins.

Those needing assistance can call 211 for the local United Way and choose “Option one for local information and referral,” or go to 211texas.org and chat with someone online.

Amarillo Police Department/Amarillo Fire Department

The Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld spoke at the news conference on security and support at disaster locations.

According to Birkenfeld, APD is supporting security at the shelter locations and officers are patrolling areas that were affected by flooding.

“We don’t want trespassing we don’t want people driving around barriers. So we’re continuing to work on that,” said Birkenfeld. “It does look like we have a pretty good level of cooperation and we appreciate the public for that.”

Birkenfled said APD is working to ensure homes and businesses are secured.

APD said it has not investigated fatalities as a result of the flooding as of now and has issued tickets for those driving past barriers.

Brandon Mason, Deputy Chief of Support with the Amarillo Fire Department reports that AFD has completed 327 rescues with 98 pets rescued and 113 retrievals.

Mason said at this time the department is focused on retrievals as opposed to rescues.

“As you can imagine, during this time, the outpouring from the community has been immense. said Mason. “We’ve got the community partners like United, that have allowed us to keep our command unit on scene and run operations out of there, even at the disruption to their business.”

Amarillo Pet Rescues and Care

As of Sunday, Animal Management and Welfare reports that 98 animals have been rescued. AM&W said it is providing kennels, animal care, items, and vaccinations to animal owners at the Red Cross Station. AMW said it has 27 animals at the shelter.

“We have reached out to Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, who will be in at the shelter today at the Red Cross shelter to provide veterinary care for those animals and just give them a once over,” said Medley.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare said it has provided care for 357 animals over the course of the flooding event.

Power restoration to impacted areas

Wes Reeves, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, said that around 169 customers in the Oak Ridge Apartment area continue to be without power on Monday. Reeves stressed that Xcel continues to work to make sure that it is safe to turn the power back on in that area.

As of 3:15 p.m. Monday, 169 customers remain without power in Amarillo, according to Xcel Energy’s outage map.

“All eyes remain on those folks there and their needs,” Reeves said. “We will continue working with the city and the authorities to make sure as we are able to bring on more power that it’s safe. So, we’re going through and seeing where water is infiltrated and safety has always been our top concern here.”

Reeves said that the effort is ongoing but Xcel is pleased that businesses and homes in the area can start getting back to normal.

When asked about power operations at homes near 77th Street, near the city of Amarillo limits in Randall County, Reeves said Xcel has been sending operations teams into the area to see their situation. Reeves stressed that there have been similar situations in that area of standing water in some homes and want to make sure that everything is safe before electric service is restored.

In a news release from Atmos Energy, officials said crews are working to restore natural gas service to residents and businesses in the flooding areas around Amarillo. Officials said before natural gas can be restored, electricity must already be restored and the gas meter must be accessible.

Atmos Energy officials said in the release that if residents are experiencing a loss in natural gas service, they are asked to call 888-286-6700.

Amarillo pumping operations and public works

Alan Harder, the assistant director of public works for the city of Amarillo, provided an update on the city’s pumping operations, stating that the ongoing operations have caused “noticeable changes in the water elevation in the places that had the worst flooding.”

Harder said that all the pumps in Amarillo, including the ones at Bennett Lake and Lawrence Lake, have been running since Saturday. The “noticeable changes” specifically came from the areas near Lawrence and Bennett lakes, he stressed.

“Our engineering department is currently working on estimates for when the water around those lakes will recede back into the actual boundary of the lake,” Harder said. “However, that cannot account for any additional rainfall that we may have. As we all know, any more rainfall just continues to add to the level of the lake, which increases the time it takes to get that pump down.”

Harder said that the public works department is collaborating with the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management to identify ways to clean up debris that has been deposited by the flooding. Harder also encouraged residents to contact the city’s solid waste department at 806-378-6813 to schedule a curbside collection.

Other City Updates

City of Amarillo officials, including Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller, thanked the departments and task forces from outside Amarillo who helped them during this emergency, including the cities of McKinney, Fort Worth and Allen. Officials from these cities brought assets to Amarillo that are a part of the Texas Division of Emergency Management used during disaster situations.

Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley also spent a portion of the news conference speaking about a volunteer trash clean-up that the city of Amarillo at a number of area parks.

Stanley said that last week, a number of volunteer organizations came together to organize a series of trash pickups, the first of which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Medi Park. The goal is to begin an initiative that helps clean the lakes in Amarillo after the flooding events.

“We feel like this is an opportunity,” Stanley said, “with these elevated floodwaters bringing in all of that trash up to the surface.”

When asked about how this disaster situation could impact the upcoming budget process for the city of Amarillo, Miller said the city of Amarillo will be working with the Amarillo City Council to provide guidance on how they can move forward and plan to be more resilient for these kinds of events.

“In the future, we’ll be talking about different federal and state grant resources that we can leverage to try and bring in outside money to increase our resiliency, to increase our ability to withstand a rain event without flooding, or without this type of flooding, certainly,” Miller said.

Miller said in addition to planning the budget for the next fiscal year, city of Amarillo officials are tracking different expenses and are working with the community to track expenses as well, so they have an exact count of the resources being expended.,

Stanley said that as the city goes into the budget process, it is important for the city to “go backward,” prioritizing the city’s infrastructure in the process and making sure the city does everything they can in case this kind of thing happens again.

“We need to study what previous councils have proposed that maybe we, as citizens, didn’t fund, or that staff hasn’t had the funding to do,” So, right now, we have an opportunity to go back. We do need to do a full evaluation. We need to see where we’ve been, what worked and what didn’t and then I think we need to take a look at what could be done better.”

