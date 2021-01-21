Local nursing facility partners with CVS for vaccine distributions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CVS Pharmacy has partnered with several assisted living facilities across the state to distribute Covid-19 vaccinations to staff and residents.

Some of those initial vaccinations took place Wednesday at The Craig Senior Living Community for its staff members.

“It does give everybody hope, I’ve seen a change in total aura my staff members as well,” LVN Charge Nurse at The Craig, Andrew Enriquez said.

Enriquez is one of many nurses at the Craig Senior Living Community who has already received their first Covid-19 vaccination.

The Craig is one of the many senior living facilities throughout the state partnering with CVS to distribute the Pfizer vaccine.



“We’ve been anxious to get them and get folks vaccinated,” Healthcare Administrator for the Craig, Steve Schmidt, said.

Schmidt said the distribution with CVS was set to start at their assisted living building on Feb. 5 but ended up being moved three weeks ahead of schedule, creating some optimism.

According to Schmidt, the staff at The Craig were not mandated to get vaccinated but he has seen a steady increase of interest from both residents and staff.

“Probably about 90% of the residents wanting to take the vaccine, employee wise probably about 50% although they’re starting to look and see that a lot of people have taken the vaccine and everything is good so we got a few more that actually come and go no I’m taking it now,” Schmidt added.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was kind of iffy just due to the fact that you know it’s something new,” Enriquez added. “But of course with this pandemic going around I feel like it’s important to get it done.”

The Craig’s Executive Director, Gene Wokenfuss, said he is hopeful that they can connect with a local vaccine provider to give to their independent residents. Wokenfuss said, “many have already obtained their vaccine shot on their own” but the “majority” are still waiting.