Local nurse diagnosed with cancer while caring for COVID-19 patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family members have always described Cristina Cobb as the strong one.

“Cristina has always been a fighter,” her sister Delisa Morales explained.

Recently, while caring for COVID patients at Northwest Texas Hospital, Cristina would learn that she’d need her family to help her fight her hardest battle yet.

“I think the hardest part for me was knowing that we just lost my sister and I was going to have to tell my parents,” Cobb said. “Six months to the day my sister passed was when I got diagnosed.”

Cristina was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and she knew this was something she did not want to put her family through again.

“My sister, Teresa Villalobos, was in the restaurant business for almost 20 years and she found this location and started working on decorating it, and everything, when she was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer,” Morales said. “The restaurant opened a month after she was diagnosed. She fought a hard battle and she left us in November about two days shy of the one year anniversary of the opening of her restaurant.”

Villalobos’ legacy lives on at Buenos Dias restaurant in Canyon. The business is also what Cristina’s family is using to help financially support her through her battle against cancer.

“I couldn’t imagine doing it by myself,” Cobb added.

Cristina’s family will be hosting a taco fundraiser at Buenos Dias this Saturday to help raise money for her medical expenses.

