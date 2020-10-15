Local mom talks about pregnancy loss experiences

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We were able to see him, hold him, really say goodbye,” Amanda McIntosh said as she described one of her pregnancy loss experiences.

“It took two years to finally get pregnant and when we did we lost our son when I was sixteen weeks pregnant,” McIntosh explained.

In her second trimester, McIntosh lost her baby boy Henry.

“Second trimester losses effect you a lot just because you already start feeling that baby move you already started bonding with it,” Mcintosh added.

Unfortunately, within the same year, McIntosh then lost her baby girl Parker during her first trimester. It was not until McIntosh went to see a fertility specialist things started looking up.

“We actually had a rainbow baby,” McIntosh said.

She was able to give birth to her baby boy Jackson. Then shortly after McIntosh introduced her baby girl, Theodora to the world.

Dr. Barnett with Texas Tech Physicians said experiences like McInstosh’s is not uncommon.

“People who have multiple miscarriages in the past they’re definitely at higher risk for miscarrying,” he explained.

Although there are various risk factors for pregnancy loss, Dr. Barnett said it is an emotional experience.

“Sometimes we find answers and sometimes we don’t and it is quite devastating to families,” Dr. Barnett added.

McIntosh is apart of Modern Day Hannah, a local support group for women whose story is similar to hers. To learn more about the support group you can contact McIntosh at: moderndayhannah.ama@gmail.com.

