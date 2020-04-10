Local midwives say expecting mothers are looking for alternative ways to give birth during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many expecting mothers are considering an alternative to hospital births.

This, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in our area and across the country. However, it is not just the virus that’s worrying them.



“The fact that they can’t have any support people with them. Some people need more than just one person,” Silvia Esparza, a midwife at Birth Haven, stated.

According to Esparaza some women just like the idea of a birth where they feel more in control.

The Birth Center is made to look like a bedroom, with a large birthing pool in the corner that is used as an alternative method to help laboring mothers.

For those concerned about sanitary conditions Esparza said there is no need to worry.

“Everything is deep cleaned after every single birth. the only time anyone is in the birth room is for the birth itself,” Esparza stated.

“They’re able to walk around, they’re able to get into any position they want to get into if they want to labor in the tub, they can even give birth in the water if they want to,” Esparza said.

However, not everyone is a good candidate for a natural birth.

“Some kind of autoimmune disease or cardiac disorders, then we would definitely want baby to be delivered in a hospital,” Esparza explained.

Midwives said whatever the mother chooses during this time should be researched.

“The main thing is we have to start off the pregnancy healthy and end the pregnancy healthy,” Esparza said.

We reached out to Northwest Texas Healthcare System and so far they said women are still coming in to deliver and they have not noticed a decline in numbers.

